Unless Exempt, Kids Can't Go on School Campuses in CA Next Year Without a Mask

K-12 Students who refuse to wear a mask indoors at public schools in the state of California will be barred from campuses in the 2021-22 school year unless they have health exemptions, state officials announced Monday.

"In order to comply with this guidance, schools must exclude students from campus if they are not exempt from wearing a face covering under CDPH guidelines and refuse to wear one provided by the school," the California Department of Public Health said in new guidelines issued on Tuesday.

State officials said they based their decision on updated recommendations issued on Friday by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

"In California, the surest path to safe and full in-person instruction at the outset of the school year, as well as minimizing missed school days in an ongoing basis, is a strong emphasis on the following: vaccination for all eligible individuals to get COVID-19 rates down throughout the community; universal masking in schools, which enables no minimum physical distancing, allowing all students access to full in-person learning, and more targeted quarantine practices, keeping students in school; and access to a robust COVID-19 testing program as an available additional safety layer," the new guidelines stated.

The guidelines will apply to all students, including those 12 and older who have been fully vaccinated.

The specific guidelines regarding masks at schools, per the CDPH:

Masks are optional outdoors for all in K-12 school settings

K-12 students are required to mask indoors, with exemptions per CDPH face mask guidance. Adults in K-12 school settings are required to mask when sharing indoor spaces with students

Persons exempted from wearing a face covering due to a medical condition, must wear a non-restrictive alternative, such as a face shield with a drape on the bottom edge, as long as their condition permits it

Schools must develop protocols to provide a face covering to students who inadvertently fail to bring a face covering to school to prevent unnecessary exclusions

Schools should offer alternative educational opportunities for students who are excluded from campus because they will not wear a face covering

In limited situations where a face covering cannot be used for pedagogical or developmental reasons, (e.g., communicating or assisting young children or those with special needs) a face shield with a drape (per CDPH guidelines) can be used instead of a face covering while in the classroom as long as the wearer maintains physical distance from others. Staff must return to wearing a face covering outside of the classroom,

Let Them Breathe to File Suit

Even before the release of the new guidelines, the advocacy group Let Them Breathe had announced plans to sue the state over mask guidelines on school campuses.

Let Them Breathe, created in March, has over 10,000 members nationwide, many of them frustrated parents in California.

Founder of Let Them Breathe and mother of four, Sharon Mckeeman, said the mask mandate for kids returning to school this fall is a personal issue for her.

“My fourth-grader is medically exempt,” Mckeeman said. “He's the only kid on his campus not wearing a mask, and that's been really difficult for him. I have another freshman who has coped with it, but I see the stress that it's had on him. I have another kid who is a junior, he really struggled during the closures over the masking issues. He has ADHD and it was really difficult for him to pay attention.”

Mckeeman said she and the quickly growing organization don’t see this mandate as effective, but rather, detrimental.

The group is preparing to file a lawsuit against the state, and Mckeeman said “It could be filed as soon as next week.”

Mckeeman hopes the prospective suit can get resolved before kids go back to school in August, or just as quickly as possible.

State health officials said their decision to mandate all children to wear masks in schools, despite new CDC guidelines saying vaccinated students can go maskless amid proper physical distancing, ensures everyone— regardless of vaccination status — is treated equally.

State officials are urging more mask wearing, in part, due to the rapid spread of the delta variant.

Other New School Guidelines

The rules say students who are exposed to someone who has the virus don't have to stay home for 10 days to quarantine. They can continue to attend class if they don't have symptoms and if they keep wearing a mask and are tested twice a week for 10 days. But they can't participate in sports or other extracurricular activities during that period.

Also, officials said that schools should still enforce physical distancing during lunch, with students eating outside as much as possible. The state said that vaccination “is strongly recommended” for everyone eligible, but the state doesn't say it's required.

The Associated Press contributed to this report -- Ed.