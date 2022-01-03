Tired of Fighting COVID? You're Not Alone

The recent surge in cases and the more transmissable omicron variant are leaving many San Diegans with pandemic burnout.

For many, they've either been sick from COVID or are sick of it. The masks, the variants, the hand-washing, the social-distancing.



Download our local news and weather app for iOS or Android — and choose the alerts you want.

How does it impact your regular life now? It doesn’t take long to find someone with the lofty New Year’s resolution of: No more COVID-19.

There's a sense that no one is enforcing the health restrictions, a feeling not lost on some San Diegans, reports NBC 7's Alexis Rivas

“I am pretty tired of it, Beth Gardner said.

Gardner has eight grandchildren. For her, the hardest part of the pandemic has been missing them.

“Really, just having to distance myself from the grandkids,” Gardner said.

But as Gardner’s desire to follow protective guidelines wanes, others are frustrated with those who aren't adhering to them.

“You have to take the vaccine," one Vista man said. "That’s my opinion."

Medical assistant Juana Gomez knows COVID fatigue.

“I see it, I feel it, I hear it, but it’s becoming a routine,” Gomez said.

The difference is taht Gomez is tired of watching her patients suffer and some die.

“It’s like we took two steps forward, but now we’re going backward,“ Gomez said.

Schools are back in session. Eliza Pedro wonders for how long.

“I am a person that learns better in person than online, so that’s really been tough on me,“ Pedro said.

Pedro's anxiety is daily in a household of many family members.

“If one of us isn’t able to work, then we are not going to be able to bring in the money for the rent or food, “ Pedro said.

The effects of the pandemic, even without an infection, are unavoidable. Even the weariest, though, haven’t lost their hope.

“We need to do what we need to do stay safe and continue to get through this together,“ Gomez said.