Tax Day Deadline Will Move to July 15, Treasury Secretary Says

The deadline for individuals and businesses to file their income taxes will shift from April 15 to July 15, Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said on Twitter Friday.

At @realDonaldTrump’s direction, we are moving Tax Day from April 15 to July 15. All taxpayers and businesses will have this additional time to file and make payments without interest or penalties. — Steven Mnuchin (@stevenmnuchin1) March 20, 2020

The Trump administration previously announced earlier this week that most individuals and businesses would be allowed to delay paying their federal tax bills for 90 days as part of an emergency relief plan amid the coronavirus pandemic. Mnuchin said that move would leave $300 billion in the economy at a critical time. But Americans were still told to file their taxes or request an extension by tax day.

In a follow-up tweet Friday, Mnuchin called for those who were expecting a tax refund to still file right away.

I encourage all taxpayers who may have tax refunds to file now to get your money. — Steven Mnuchin (@stevenmnuchin1) March 20, 2020

The IRS has issued 52.7 million refunds so far with the average refund check $3,012, CNBC reported.