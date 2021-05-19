Students Lining up to Be Vaccinated at School Sites Around San Diego County

Since they received the green light, more and more students 12 and over continue to be vaccinated, bringing each of them closer to getting back to school in the fall.

For the children in the Sweetwater Union High School District, who attend school year-round, the fall semester begins in July.

San Ysidro High School, which is in the district, hosted a vaccine clinic Wednesday at which UC San Diego gave vaccines to students and their immediate families.

“As soon as I could get it, I came, just to be sure for me and my family,” said Antonio Martinez, who lives with his grandmother.

Antonio is now one of hundreds of other kids getting the vaccine at schools throughout San Diego County. His sister, Stephanie Martinez, has also been vaccinated and hopes schools will go back to normal.

"I’m looking forward to him actually enjoying high school,” Stephanie, a San Ysidro High alum said. “I came here. I enjoyed my time here. I loved it, so it was sad he didn’t get that experience the second year of high school. So I’m really glad he's coming back."

Wednesday's was the first vaccine clinic at San Ysidro High. Principal Mercedes Lopez said she hopes it is the first of more to come.

The San Diego Unified School District has also been hosting vaccine clinics at its school campuses. A representative said that at eight schools last week, more than 2,200 were vaccinated. The youngest was 12 and the oldest was 82. Seven SDUSD schools are hosting clinics this week.