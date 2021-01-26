South Bay Families, Workers Getting 5 Truckloads of Free PPE

More than 80 pallets full of personal protective equipment -- including face shields, thermometers and hand sanitizer -- will find good homes on Wednesday at Sweetwater High School in National City.

Officials said the five truckloads of supplies, which were donated by Last Mile San Diego and San Ysidro Health, will be distributed at 11 a.m. at the high school, which is located in the 2900 block of Highland Avenue in National City.

Representatives from the National School District, Granger Junior High, National City Middle School, Sweetwater High, Tijuana Hospital, the Teamsters Union, Project 1:1 and SD Labor Council will pick up the PPE and then deliver it to South Bay residents after the event.

"We are honored and privileged to continue our collaboration with the city of National City," said Maribel Gavin, Sweetwater High School's principal. "Sweetwater High School is happy to work with our mayor, Alejandra Sotelo-Solis, and assist with the distribution of much needed PPE to our community members. Together we can continue to put safety and health measures in place and do our part to reduce COVID cases. This is one step closer to bringing students back to our campus."

Volunteers on site at Wednesday at Sweetwater will also conduct health screenings, officials said.

According to Last Mile San Diego's website, the volunteer group was "founded by a San Diego emergency physician and her friend, who shared experiences and heard from other San Diego ER physicians and nurses that they were unable to access adequate PPE ...."

South Bay has been hit especially hard during the coronavirus pandemic, in part because so many residents are essential workers and have contracted the virus on the job or traveling for work.