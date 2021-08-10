Sharp, Scripps Will Also Require Vaccination Proof, Negative Tests for Visitors

On Monday, officials at UC San Diego said, starting Wednesday, all visitors to its acute care facilities would be required to show either proof of full vaccination or a negative coronavirus test performed within the previous 72 hours.

On Tuesday, their colleagues at Sharp HealthCare and Scripps Health joined them in releasing similar statements.

Scripps HealthCare

In its statement, Scripps HealthCare said that it was acting on a state mandate and that all its employees "who provide health care services or work in health care facilities will be required to be fully vaccinated by the end of September," and that, starting on Wednesday, all visitors at hospitals, skilled nursing centers and intermediate care facilities would need to prove they were fully vaccinated or had a negative COIVD test within the past 72 hours.

Sharp Health

Meanwhile, over at Sharp Health, visitors were being limited to designated support persons, and, starting Wednesday, those support persons were being restricted to people who could provide proof of vaccination via an official vaccination record card, whether it was the original or a digital or paper copy, or a state digital record with a QR code. Sharp Health's statement specified that the results of at-home coronavirus tests would not be acceptable as proof of a negative test.

"We are awaiting additional guidance from the state around some exemptions, but that has not been issued yet," John Cihomsky, senior vice-president for PR & communications at Sharp HealthCare, told NBC 7 via email.

UC San Diego Health

On Monday, UC San Diego officials said the new guidelines for visitors would begin on Wednesday, in "accordance with the most recent health order from the California Department of Public Health (CDPH)."

Affected facilities in the UC San Diego include:

• UC San Diego Medical Center, Hillcrest

• Jacobs Medical Center (including Thornton Pavilion)

• Sulpizio Cardiovascular Center

• Moores Cancer Center (all areas including Infusion Center and clinics)

All of the other UC San Diego facilities, including clinics, are excluded at this time from the new guidelines. All patients and any approved visitors will need to wear a mask or face covering. Only two guests per day will be admitted, and all visitors must be 12 or older.

NBC 7 is awaiting responses from Palomar Health, Rady Children's Hospital, Kaiser Permanente and Alvarado Hospital to see if those facilities will also be implementing the new visitor guidelines.

Unvaccinated San Diegans can find locations to get a shot or where they can be tested: