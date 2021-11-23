Second Doses: 5- to 11-Year-Olds Getting Fully Vaccinated

The vaccine clinic at Rady Children’s Hospital has seen a steady flow of people recently, patients who want the COVID-19 vaccine.

There has been an average of about 600 people arriving every day, most of them children ages five to 11 years old, officials said.

Many who got their first dose of the Pfizer vaccine 17 to 21 days ago are now eligible for their second dose.

“They're still a little nervous to get that second dose, even though they know what to expect now, but most are very excited to come and get it over with,” said the vaccine clinic’s lead nurse, Blanca Montano.

Getting the second dose is a relief for children and parents.

“The first shot was like, 'I’m finally getting it,' ” Soren Del Frate told NBC 7. "The second shot was like, 'I’m finally done getting vaccinated — even better.' ”

Soren's mother, Brenda, said the family would be hosting her parents for Thanksgiving.

“Very excited, relieved — finally," Brenda said. "He’s our youngest, and we’re all vaccinated now, and my husband and I both got our boosters, so we're really happy.”

Montano said children ages 12-17 are coming to get their vaccines, too. Students in the San Diego Unified School District must have their first dose of the vaccine by Nov. 29 to be fully vaccinated, a requirement to attend school in-person next semester.