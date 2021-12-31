San Diego Unified Wants Students to Take Tests — COVID Tests — Before Return to School

Students in the San Diego Unified School District will go back to class next week, but before they do, the district wants them to take a test. An antigen test, that is.

When students left for winter break, they were sent home with two at-home rapid antigen tests. The district is asking parents to have their child take the first one of those tests on Dec. 31, and the other on the morning of Monday, Jan. 3, before going back to school



The district said that replacement kits are available at their central office in University Heights on Normal Street, if students have lost the tests or need a new one.

San Diego Unified is also asking parents to upload their child's results to the district website here, even if it's negative.

If the test is negative and the student feels well and has no COVID-19 symptoms, they are cleared to return to school, officials said, but if the student does have any COVID-19 symptoms and/or has been exposed to someone with COVID-19, authorities want them to stay at home and call their school for instructions on when to return to campus. steps before their return.

If either test is positive, students need to remain at home, and contact their doctor and school right and follow any further instructions before returning to campus.