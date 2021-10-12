Southern San Diego County Touts High COVID-19 Vaccination Rate

Southern San Diego County has an extremely high COVID-19 vaccination rate, according to San Diego County Health and Human Services Agency.

The agency's latest report shows that about 99.2% of residents in what the agency calls the southern region of the county have had at least one dose of the vaccine.

Although vaccine rates are elevated across the region, organizers of the San Ysidro Health mobile vaccine site say they are committed to reaching every single person who's eligible for a vaccine.

"We've gone beyond the massive events," said Ramiro Favela, the program manager for medical mobile units at San Ysidro Health.

AltaMed Health Services, in partnership with San Ysidro Health, hosted a vaccine clinic at Chula Vista High School on Tuesday. The goal was to give staff and students a convenient option for their vaccine, as well as offering it to the greater community.

"We have these populations of students that it may be more difficult to access the vaccine as mom and dad could be busy at work, or having time off at work is difficult," explained Favela.

"We were hit hard with the pandemic," Chula Vista High School Principal Julio Alcalá said. "We had several students and staff personally affected, not only by them being ill but also losing family members to the pandemic."

San Ysidro Health is hosting a vaccine event Wednesday at Olympian High School and on Thursday at Eastlake High School, from 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. The mobile vaccine site will then return to Chula Vista High School on Nov. 2 and also return to Olympian and Eastlake high schools.