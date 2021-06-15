San Diego County Set to Give Final Weekly COVID-19 Update

For more than a year, many San Diegans have been turning to their computers every week for the latest information from county officials on the pandemic's local effects and their attempts at mitigation of the lethal illness that has claimed more than 3,000 lives in the county.

On Tuesday, San Diego County Board of Supervisors Chair Nathan Fletcher and District 1 Supervisor Nora Vargas will join Wilma Wooten, the county's public health officer, for a final regularly scheduled update, scheduled for 2:30 p.m., from the San Diego County Admin Building.

"This will be the final, regularly scheduled briefing on COVID-19," county officials said in a news release sent out this week. "Any future briefings will be called as needed. Daily press releases with COVID-19 data will be replaced by a weekly report. Other press releases will be issued as needed."

Until Fletcher took over as board chair this year, he and Wooten were regulary joined by Supervisor Greg Cox, who was termed out at the end of 2020 and replaced by Vargas.

County officials are expected on Tuesday to discuss the latest county metrics, which continue on a downward trend that permitted San Diego to shift to the least restrictive yellow tier last week, as well as the reopening of county offices and the move toward reopening permitted by the state on June 15, when many capacity limits, social-distancing restrictions and mask-protocols were lifted throughout California.

After their briefing, the supervisors will take questions from the media that are phoned in or were sent in digitally prior to the briefing.

