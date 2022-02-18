San Diego County Prepares to Mark Grim COVID Milestone

Many San Diego County residents were relieved by Gov. Gavin Newsom's announcement Thursday that California would be moving to the next stage of the coronavirus pandemic, but a grim reminder of the pandemic's deadly nature is rapidly approaching.

In a situation that seemed unthinkable a little more than two years, if current trends continue, sometime in the next week, the 5,000th county resident will lose their life to COVID-19, which first arrived in San Diego in February 2020.

To date, the county has recorded 4,958 COVID deaths, and during the past week, an average of 14 people have died each day in the county due to complications from the novel coronavirus, according to the New York Times.

That sobering thought is somewhat tempered by the fact that reported cases of coronavirus have dipped below 1,000 per day three times during the past week. On Thursday, San Diego health officials said daily case counts had increased significantly, to 1,338, but that figure belies the fact that daily case counts in the county are noticeably shrinking.

he does not plan to lift the state of emergency

One reason for the rapidly plummeting case counts, of course, is the availability of home test kits. Many people who test positive with the antigen tests are not sick enough to register with the county in an official capacity, and so their cases go unreported. In fact, back in January, during the worst of the omicron surge, San Diego County residents were being urged to avoid emergency rooms for COVID-19 testing amid increases in both hospitalizations and staffing shortages exacerbated by a surge in infections.



Since then, experts have been saying the way to accurately interpret the surge was to look at hospitalization numbers, since the omicron variant, while much more contagious, was not nearly so deadly as its delta brethren. In fact, some officials began to call the situation a pandemic of the unvaccinated, since those who had their shots typically experienced milder symptoms, though, there were so-called breakthrough cases within the vaccinated population and even some deaths.

A look at the county's latest hospitalization and ICU patient metrics reveals similar downward trends. On Wednesday, when San Diego distributes a comprehensive weekly report on COVID in the county, ICU capacity was at just 20%, and hospital capacity was at 78%, with hospitalizations down nearly 10% since the previous report had been issued. Looking at the past month, there was a 45% decrease in COVID-confirmed hospitalizations and a 32% reduction in COVID-confirmed ICU patients.

Nobody knows when the pandemic will end, but the situation with the coronavirus certainly seems to be heading toward an endemic — a disease reaches the endemic stage when the virus still exists in a community but becomes manageable as immunity builds — away from a pandemic, when emergency measure like face-mask and social-distance mandates are implemented

The future, however, is entirely dependent upon whether omicron is the last significantly spread mutation of the coronavirus to emerge or a new variation of significance emerges.