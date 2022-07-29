San Diegans Can Get New COVID-19 Vaccine Starting This Weekend

San Diego County residents will be able to get the Novavax COVID-19 vaccine as soon as this weekend, the county Health and Human Services Agency announced Friday.Novavax, in use in other countries, is a more "traditional" vaccine, developed using protein-based technology, which the U.S. Food and Drug Administration has been using for decades to treat diseases such as hepatitis B, shingles and human papillomavirus. The vaccine presents a specific portion of the virus which the body generates immunity against.

Novavax has been authorized as a two-dose primary series, given three to eight weeks apart, to people ages 18 and older. Clinical trials showed that the vaccine is 90% effective at preventing mild, moderate and severe COVID-19.

The CDC has recommended the Novavax COVID-10 vaccine for adults ages 18 and up, providing more options and flexibility for the public.

"This is yet another vaccine we have to slow the spread of COVID-19, especially now that we're seeing an increase in cases and hospitalizations," said Dr. Cameron Kaiser, county deputy public health officer. "San Diegans now have another safe choice to prevent serious complications from COVID."

According to the HHSA, clinical trials showed Novavax does not cause severe side effects. Reactions were mild and like those rare effects seen from COVID-19 vaccines using the mRNA technology, such as pain, tenderness, redness and swelling at the injection site.

Novavax announced Monday that its COVID-19 vaccine had a 90.4% efficacy in a phase 3 trial in the U.S. and Mexico.

Novavax is expected to be available at local healthcare providers, retail pharmacies, community clinics and County public health centers and community vaccination events.

The number of people hospitalized with a coronavirus infection in San Diego County increased by 13 to 450, but even that number has dropped by 15 since last week, according to the data released by the state Thursday.

As recently as Monday, 465 people in the county were hospitalized with COVID-19 -- the most since late February.