Vice President Pence Tours Mayo Clinic Without Mask Even Though He Was Told to Wear One

Vice President Mike Pence on Tuesday toured the Mayo Clinic without wearing a mask, despite that renowned medical facility telling him that masks are required for visitors and everyone else there to slow the spread of the coronavirus.

Video from a journalist pool camera at the Mayo Clinic at one point shows that 10 people in the area around Pence, including a patient, were wearing masks and personal protective equipment.

Pence leads President Donald Trump’s coronavirus task force.

The Mayo Clinic, which is located in Rochester, Minn., is requiring all patients, visitors and staff to wear a face covering or mask to slow the spread of Covid-19.

The clinic said in a Twitter post that it had informed Pence of its policy mandating a mask before he toured the facility.

"Mayo Clinic had informed @VP of the masking policy prior to his arrival today," Mayo Clinic wrote.

About a half-hour after that tweet was posted, it was deleted by the Mayo Clinic.

Press Pool Video

Other video shows people wearing masks when they greeted Pence at an airport. The vice president was not wearing a mask when he got off his plane and headed to the Mayo Clinic.

On the same day that Pence visited the Mayo Clinic, the tally of Americans who have been diagnosed with coronavirus infection topped 1 million. At least 57,266 Americans have died from Covid-19.

CNBC has requested comment from Pence’s office and the Mayo Clinic.

Trump three weeks ago said that new guidance from the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention urged all Americans to wear masks in public settings, to help reduce the risk of spreading the coronavirus.

But Trump said he would not follow that guidance himself.

“I just don’t want to wear one myself, it’s a recommendation,” Trump said at the time.

“Somehow sitting in the Oval Office behind that beautiful Resolute Desk, the great Resolute Desk, I think wearing a face mask as I greet presidents, dictators, kings, queens, I don’t know, I don’t see it for myself.”

- Additional reporting by Tucker Higgins

