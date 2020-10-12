Parents, Students Call for South Bay Schools to Re-open Classroom Learning

There is growing frustration among parents and students who are calling on more districts to open in-classroom learning, in addition to a call to resume sports programs.

Happening Now. Group of parents and students hold rally calling in Sweetwater district to open South Bay schools for those who want to be in class, and begin sports. (Not questioning their passion, but this is one of the quietest rallies I’ve ever seen!) NBC7 pic.twitter.com/9VgaTO8IlE — Artie Ojeda (@ArtieNBCSD) October 13, 2020

In Chula Vista, about 50 parents and students gathered in front of the Sweetwater Union High School District on Monday for a Rally to Reopen All South Bay School and Sports. The event was organized via social media, and the organizer is asking the Sweetwater Union High School District to begin in-classroom teaching for students who choose to return to campus.

“Bottom-line message is: Let us choose,” said Kimberly Dickson. "Right now, the district has a one size fits all model -- which is to remain in virtual learning -- and parents want a choice."

Dickson, who is a South Bay physician, helped organize the rally, as did her husband, Matt, who is also a doctor.

The district has previously said it would hold online classes through the end of 2020 but would evaluate that status in November.

“We’re actually seeing the risk of keeping our kids out of school and out of sports being higher than the risk of sending them back,” Matt Dickson said.

The rally also called for the district to begin sports competitions and open practice facilities.

“The California Interscholastic Federation has scheduled Season 1 sports to officially start on Dec. 12.” said district spokesman Manny Rubio said in an email statement. "District leadership is continually monitoring the COVID-19 conditions in San Diego County, specifically in the South Bay communities that we serve. As conditions improve, we will consider opening our schools for athletic training in advance of the December start date."