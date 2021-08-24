Padres and County Team up to Vaccinate Fans

Jesus Olvera stood fourth in a growing line inside Gallagher Square, formerly known at the Park at the Park at Petco Park. He waited quite a while before taking this step.

“Yeah, here I am now,” said the Chula Vista man.

Olvera decided now was the time to get the COVID-19 vaccine.

“Safety -- you need the vaccine right now for what’s happening with delta,” Olvera said.

Olvera was eligible to get the shot months ago but chose to wait. His parents suggested he see how they reacted to getting their vaccinations.

“I wanted to see their experience and then that helped me,” Overa explained. “Now that it’s safe, I know that it’s safe 100%.”

Olvera was one of at least 100 people standing just inside Petco Park’s right field gate. The county of San Diego and the San Diego Padres agreed to give two tickets to a future game at the ballpark to the first 150 people to get vaccinated Monday.

“Yes, there’s probably that incentive of those tickets, that’s why they’re showing up,” said Kim Forrester of the county’s health and human services agency.

Monday was the third time the county and the Major League franchise partnered to host a vaccination clinic. NBC 7 previously reported that the county has spent more than $40,000 on two previous clinics at Petco Park, administering 326 vaccines.

Forrester said it’s worth it, especially with the rise of the delta variant.

“We thought we were done,” Forrester said with a sigh. “Whatever it takes to get vaccines in arms is important.”

Even if it means giving people like Olvera a little incentive.

“Hey, man, free Padres tickets!” Olvera said with a smile.

The first 150 in line were given two tickets to a game on Sept. 8, when the Padres will face the Los Angeles Angels.