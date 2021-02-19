Judge's Order Clears Way for Return of Youth Sports

A San Diego Superior Court judge has blocked county officials from preventing high schools and operators of youth sports teams from participating in sports that are operating under the same or similar COVID protocols being enforced by professional and college teams.

Judge Earl H. Maas III issued the ruling at 4:42 on Friday afternoon.

The ruling comes after two local high school athletes sued California and San Diego County, seeking an order requiring the government to allow high school sports competitions.

The suit was filed on behalf of Nicholas Gardinera from Scripps Ranch High School in the San Diego Unified School District and Cameron Woolsey from Mission Hills High School in the San Marcos Unified School District.

Nicholas’ father, Marlon Gardinera, is a football coach at Scripps Ranch High. He said in January that the lawsuit was about equal treatment, that is, if professional and college athletes are playing why can't high school athletes play?

Defendants include Gov. Gavin Newsom, the state Department of Public Health, San Diego County, and its public health officer, Dr. Wilma Wooten.

The parties are due back in court on March 5 for a hearing on issuing whether a preliminary injunction should not be issued on the same grounds.

