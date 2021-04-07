COVID-19 vaccines

County Forced to Offer Some Vaccines Without Appointments After MyTurn Technical Problems

By Eric S. Page

County officials offered no-appointment vaccinations at three locations until 4 p.m. on Thursday after problems with the MyTurn scheduling system.

People who met the eligibility requirements were able to go for shots at Viejas Arena at San Diego State University, the Lemon Grove Community Center and the East Public Health Center in El Cajon while supplies lasted.

Download our NBC 7 mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

Officials were concerned that some Pfizer vaccine doses would expire if they had gone unused.

At this point, all San Diegans 50 and over are eligible for the vaccine, as are teachers and other essential workers and people with some health conditions. The pool of eligibility is set to expand on April 15, when all San Diegans 15 and over will be eligible for the shot.

Coronavirus Pandemic

Full coverage of the COVID-19 outbreak and how it impacts you

COVID-19 vaccines 4 hours ago

YMCA Vaccine Site Targets Neighborhood With High COVID-19 Rates

chula vista elementary school district 6 hours ago

Chula Vista Teachers Prepare for Elementary Students to Return Monday

As of Tuesday, 1,047,512 San Diego County residents have had at least one shot of the vaccine; 615,718 of them are fully vaccinated, which is nearly 23% of the county.

NBC 7’s Marianne Kushi shares what you need to know in San Diego County on the morning of April 7, 2021.

This article tagged under:

COVID-19 vaccines
Coronavirus Pandemic Voices for Justice SportsWrap Local Listen: NBC 7's Podcasts NBC 7 Community NBC 7 Responds Down to Earth With Dagmar Military Politically Speaking Local Business Spotlight Investigations California NBCLX Weather Videos Entertainment The Scene California Live U.S. & World
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us