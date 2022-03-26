FDA Expected to Authorize a Second COVID Booster Shot Next Week

The Food and Drug Administration could authorize a second Covid-19 vaccine booster early next week, according to two people with knowledge of the plan.

The move comes amid early signs that the U.S. could soon experience another Covid wave as the omicron subvariant, known as BA.2, spreads throughout Europe and other parts of the world. Other countries, including the U.K., Chile, Israel and Sweden, already allow for a fourth vaccine for certain vulnerable populations.

Earlier this month, Moderna asked the FDA to authorize a fourth Covid shot for all adults, following Pfizer-BioNTech's request for a second booster for people 65 and older. Both companies said protection from the initial booster weakened after a few months.

Experts are still divided on whether an additional dose of the vaccine is necessary for everyone, but many agree a fourth dose may eventually be needed for certain groups, such as older adults.

