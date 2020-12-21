East County Officials Expected at Rally Monday Advocating Full Reopening

On the same day that California Gov. Gavin Newsom said the state would likely extend the three-week stay-home order instituted earlier this month, El Cajon Mayor Bill Wells and others are expected to take part in a rally in that East County city calling upon the state and county to reopen businesses, schools and houses of worship affected by the state and local public health orders.

Newsom announced the order Dec. 3 in the wake of ballooning rates of infection and increased death rates around most of the state. The order is linked to the availability of ICU beds in five regions of California. The Southern California region's ICU rate is currently at 0%, Newsom said on Monday. Southern California's order is set to expire on Dec. 30 unless it is extended, which, Newsom said, based on all the data, would probably be pushed back into January.

Monday's event is scheduled for 3 p.m. in the El Cajon Centennial Plaza on Civic Center Way and is being called the All I Want for Christmas is Freedom Rally.

The city is an organizer of the event, as is Reopen San Diego, a self-described "non-partisan coalition of concerned citizens from every walk of life. We are committed to defending the natural rights of every resident of San Diego County so that we all may pursue life, liberty and happiness."

Reopen San Diego maintains that the government "does not have the authority to arbitrarily decide which businesses or livelihoods are essential or not" and that each San Diegan is entitled to individually make decisions regarding their own health.

In addition to Wells attending, Reopen San Diego said in a news release that Congressman-Elect Darrel Issa, who will be representing the 50th Congressional District, an area making up most of East County as well as a portion of Riverside County; and State Senator Brian Jones, whose district follows many of the same boundaries, are both expected to be present as well

The event is being billed as a family event "to save the spirit of Christmas" and will also feature shopping, food and live entertainment.