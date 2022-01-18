DA Charges Poway Man Accused of Punching Vaccine Clinic Workers, Groping Nurse in Orange County

A Poway accused of punching two medical assistants at a coronavirus vaccine clinic in Tustin, California, last month, and groping a nurse after his arrest, has been formally charged, the Orange County District Attorney's Office announced Tuesday.

Thomas Apollo, 44, attacked workers at the Families Together Clinic on Dec. 30, 2021, after they told him to leave for refusing to wear a mask, the DA's office said in a release.



Apollo acted erratically, called clinic assistants murderers and was verbally aggressive to other employees who told him to leave. A witness to the asault told NBC Los Angeles Apollo yelled that the pandemic was a hoax.

When 911 dispatchers were first alerted to the incident, callers reported that Apollo was being held on the ground by staff and bystanders.

Apollo allegedly punched one clinic worker five times, and another twice. The clinic said one of the victims had to be taken to the hospital in an ambulance.

When police arrived, Apollo refused to follow their commands and officers eventually took him into custody with the help of a Taser, the DA's office said.

We're extremely saddened by the assault that took place against our staff last week. Despite this, we will not be deterred from our mission to keep our community safe and healthy. Thank you to @ocregister for covering this story: https://t.co/z2F6dQnYkt



Full statement below: pic.twitter.com/Iay5mlhOk7 — Families Together of Orange County (@FTOCCommunity) January 4, 2022

Following the incident, while Apollo was being treated for minor injuries at O.C. Global Medical Center, he allegedly assaulted and groped a nurse who was treating him. according to the DA's office.

“Instead of being treated with the same compassion and respect in which they treat their patients, these health care workers were punched in the face and physically assaulted for just trying to do their jobs,” Orange County District Attorney Todd Spitzer said in the release. “Violence of any kind will not be tolerated and we will hold this individual accountable to the fullest extent of the law.”

Apollo faces a misdemeanor count of battery on a nurse, two misdemeanor counts of battery and one misdemeanor count of resisting arrest. If convicted on all counts, Apollo faces a maximum sentence of three years in the Orange County Jail.