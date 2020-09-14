COVID-19 Positive Student Upset With SDSU Handling of Community Outbreak

Students at San Diego State are raising concerns about the schools handling of a spike in cases on- and off-campus.

As of Sept. 13, San Diego State University reported 627 probable and confirmed cases of COVID-19 among students, a surge that led it to pausing in-person instruction two weeks ago.

One SDSU student told NBC 7 on Monday that it took the school five days to move them into isolation housing after they tested positive for COVID-19.

SDSU said it must follow county protocols -- which include coordinating with several health departments -- before moving students from quarantine to isolation.

The student, who wanted to remain anonymous, said they're disappointed in the school's handling of the situation.

Recently, another on-campus student who tested positive for the coronavirus told NBC 7 that being transferred to isolation housing took longer than expected.

SDSU said the university currently has 55 on-campus students in isolation. The university is using several campus apartment buildings as isolation spaces for students with confirmed cases.

SDSU freshmen Nick Domingo said his dorm is right next to the isolation housing.

"I feel like having isolation housing right next to student housing is probably not the best idea," Domingo said on Monday.

Domingo said his dorm and the isolation share a lobby.

"I have to enter through a certain lobby - that's where the isolation patients enter, too -- and I don't know ... it just doesn't seem very safe," Domingo said. "They say they're taking precautions, but at the same time, What are you guys doing?"

SDSU said isolation kits, and food and meal delivery are provided to infected students. These isolation kits come with bathroom tissue, paper towels, disinfectant/cleaning spray bottle, liquid hand soap and hand sanitizer.