County Immunization Records Now Include COVID Shots: How to Get Yours

As more businesses and venues requiring proof of COVID vaccination — and with bogus vaccination cards available online -- the county of San Diego in conjunction with the state CAIR (California Immunization Registry) program is making individualized immunization records available that include details about coronavirus vaccinations.

The agencies will send out -- only if requested -- individualized immunization records to residents for themselves and their children. The records are printed out as official-looking documents, which will show proof of vaccination, as long as the vaccination was received in San Diego County. Children’s records display their entire reported immunization history.

A single form (seen below, which is available in Spanish as well) covers both adults and children. Adults need to include a digital image of a photo ID verifying their identity. In fact, people can take a photo of their completed form and, along with the photo of their ID, simply email them in to sdir.hhsa@sdcounty.ca.gov to submit their request (Children's forms don’t require a copy of a photo ID).

It's not necessary to provide dates and locations of vaccination\. The system will find records based on the basic information entered on the form.