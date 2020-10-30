County Hits College Halloween Parties With Cease-and-Desist Orders

County public health officer Dr. Wilma Wooten has signed eight cease-and-desist orders in anticipation of planned Halloween parties in the College Area.

Six are targeted at private residences, and two are intended for the Pi Kappa Alpha Fraternity. Several of the addresses are homes right next to one another, and residents reportedly have planned to tear down back yard fences to make one large party area, according to a county spokesperson.

The cease-and-desist orders are based on Oct. 9 guidance that limits private gatherings to no more than three households.

“It has been documented residents at [address] intend to hold large gatherings on Oct 30, 2020 – Nov. 1, 2020 in blatant violation” of orders by public health officials, the orders state.

Flyers found on social media this week highlighted several Halloween parties, with at least one expecting 300 people.

Violators of the cease-and-desist orders are subject to misdemeanor citations, with a $1,000 fine for each violation.

“We were compelled to take this action because there is a great deal at stake,” Wooten said in a statement released Friday. “Let me be very clear: The region’s livelihood hangs in the balance and is directly tied to our individual and collective actions. We are on the brink of moving to a more-restrictive tier. Know that our place on one tier or another is not based on the state’s assessment, it is intrinsically tied to our personal and common efforts. The risk of contracting COVID-19 is increased when we come in contact with individuals outside our households. Every decision each of us makes should be guided by that knowledge.”

The orders will be issued starting on Friday afternoon. The county is getting cooperation and assistance from San Diego State even though all of the addresses the orders are targeting are off-campus.

San Diego police issued a statement Friday afternoon that referenced the situation near SDSU, urging residents to follow the county public heath order.;

"The San Diego Police Department is aware of several Halloween parties planned for this weekend, including in the College Area. While we are seeing a surge in cases related to COVID-19, we continue to encourage everyone to follow the guidelines presented by the San Diego County Health Order limiting gatherings and exposure to this deadly virus. The department will work together with SDSU where appropriate to respond to any calls for service regarding loud parties this weekend and will take appropriate action, including issuing citations."

The action comes as the county teeters on the edge of moving into the most-restrictive purple tier, under which, for example, indoor dining would be prohibited. The county is very concerned about the possibility that positive cases resulting from the planned parties could put San Diego across that threshold, to the detriment of the entire county.

Last week, SDSU issued a stay-at-home advisory to students in anticipation of Halloween, and on Friday, the county took it a step further. The university made it clear the stay-at-home order was not because of an increase in cases, but as of Thursday, 1242 students have tested positive since the fall semester began on Aug. 24.

Area residents have complained this semester about the party situation in the neighborhood, telling NBC Investigates that they felt the university had mismanaged bringing students back on campus amid the pandemic.

