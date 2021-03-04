chula vista elementary school district

Chula Vista Elementary School District Moves Toward Reopening; No Date Given

The board of the Chula Vista Elementary School District authorized moving from distance learning to preparation for hybrid instruction, but no specific date has been provided for when students might go back.

By Rory Devine

Chula Vista Elementary School District
NBC 7

Parents and students in the Chula Vista Elementary School District waiting for word on when they might go back for in-person instruction received an update Thursday, but not a specific one: It will not happen before April 5.

In a four-to-one vote Wednesday night, the school board authorized the district to prepare for hybrid instruction in preparation for the children's return. Even if conditions are met, the students won't go back before that date. A key condition is moving into the red tier, part of the agreement struck with the teachers' union.

“I think they started doing the transition, like, earlier last year, and then it was like, 'We're going to have a decision,' and then there’s like nothing,” said parent Jocelyn Manalo.  “Then, two months later, we’re going to have a plan. I think right now I’m surprised because, at one point, you lose hope.”

Manalo said she's still hoping the district will be able to move forward, but the fact that there are no specific dates “just keeps everyone in limbo.”

A special board meeting is set for March 16 to reassess if the district is on track to move forward. The district said parents will be given a two-week notice of students’ return.         

