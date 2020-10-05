Chula Vista Elementary School District Holds Town Hall to Consider Reopening

Frustration is growing in Chula Vista about when, how and if students should return for in-person learning.

Officials with the Chula Vista Elementary School District said they want to hear both sides and is holding a virtual Town Hall with the community Monday evening.

District spokesperson Anthony Millican said the proposal now is for hybrid learning, starting with kindergarten through second-grade students. The proposed target date is Oct. 26, but the data may not allow that to happen, said Millican.

“We don’t know what the data will be like a month from now,” Millican said.

Millican emphasized that the re-opening date was simply a proposed option.

Susan Skala. the President of Chula Vista Educators, said that teachers want to go back to the classroom but there have been no assurances from the district that schools can be re-opened safely.

“For the district to be able to get that amount of cleaning supplies and PPE, and whatever they’re going to do to get that out to the sites, it’s going to take more than three weeks,” Skala said.

“We hear both sides," Millican said. "We’re trying to create a plan that respects and acknowledges the different sides of the coin if you will.”

Millican said the virtual town hall meeting would have medical experts on hand to answer questions and to explain the district’s re-opening logistics.