California's COVID Rebound a Reality

California now has the lowest coronavirus case rate in the nation, and that’s cause for celebration, especially for stores and restaurants that are starting to see a rush of customers.

“We’ve seen a huge increase in foot traffic at all our stores, said Louisa Jackson, one of the owners of Earth’s Elements.

The Encinitas store sells spiritual goods like healing crystals and essential oils.

“We have just seen a bunch of new customers wanting to try out the crystals and just try new products that will make them feel better,” said Jackson.

Business has been so good at Jackson's six stores, she told NBC 7 on Tuesday, that they opened a seventh store, in Hillcrest, recently.

“That was a complete surprise for us," Jackson said. "We never planned to have a business that was booming in a pandemic.”

Next door at Bliss 101, the cash register was busy as locals and tourists alike ventured out to enjoy a taste of freedom from COVID-19.

“We’re thrilled that things are loosening up and heading in the right direction,” said Bliss 101's owner, Malia Bolen.

One reason for the rebound is that more people are vaccinated, and another part is the fact that coronavirus cases are down by 34% from where they were just two weeks ago.

“Things loosening up is helping tremendously and we just look forward to the future,” said Bolen. The future is definitely looking brighter and brighter.”