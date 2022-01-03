California Scientist Says Coronavirus Is Apparently Here to Stay

As we’ve seen with the omicron variant, COVID-19 is sweeping across San Diego and the country, infecting people at an alarming rate.

On Monday, county officials said that more than 8,000 county residents had tested positive for the virus -- a shocking testing positivity rate of more than 60%



Download our local news and weather app for iOS or Android — and choose the alerts you want.

With COVID and its delta, omicron and other variants part of the new normal, NBC 7 spoke with Jonathan Eisen, Ph.D., who is the director of the UC Davis Microbiome Special Research Program.

Eisen talked about the dollars and sense behind masking and taking precautions, and opened up about how the omicron variant has altered his life and why this virus has far more health risks than the flu.