As Schools Reopen, South Bay School District Beefs Up COVID Measures

National City and the Sweetwater Union High School District have partnered to prevent and stop the increase of COVID cases in the district.

“We are working with the city of National City currently for a donation they received to be able to distribute face masks to all of our students and schools that are located within National City,” Sweetwater Union High School District Superintendent Dr. Moises Aguire said on Monday.

As NBC 7 has reported, there has been an increase in COVID cases just weeks into the school year.

The partnership is overseeing pop-up vaccination and testing sites, along with mask giveaways, to help protect the students and their families.

The school district plans to hand out 46,000 masks to students.

“What we understand is that those things that we can do to ensure the health and safety of our community are basically three things: One is vaccination, two is ensuring that we are providing facemasks, and three is COVID-19 testing,” Aguire said.

National City is continuing its efforts after falling just short in its vaccination goals.

“We had our 100-day campaign that left us just shy of our roughly 45,000 people that needed to get vaccinated to reach herd immunity, so we are about 39,000 people that have gotten vaccinated,” National City mayor Alejandra Sotelo-Solis told NBC 7.

Sweetwater is also in the process of partnering with other entities to bring additional testing to the area.