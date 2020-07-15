Amid Testing Shortage, Rite Aid Offers Free COVID Tests at 4 Local Locations

The national drugstore chain Rite Aid announced Wednesday that free coronavirus tests were now available at hundreds of locations nationwide, including four sites in San Diego County.

The news comes on the heels of an announcement Monday by the San Diego County Board of Supervisors that there is a shortage in COVID-19 test supplies and that the county will now start prioritizing symptomatic people, health care workers, first responders and essential workers. Officials have also acknowledged a backlog in processing tests, citing major delays in appointment times. Some results can take more than a week to get back.

An appointment is required for the Rite Aid tests, which are open to anyone over the age of 18, however. The self-swab tests will be performed at the stores' drive-thru windows and will be supervised by pharmacists. People signing up for the test are not required to be exhibiting any symptoms.

The local Rite Aid sites that will begin offering the tests on Thursday are at:

Alpine: 1665 Alpine Blvd.

Fallbrook: 1331 S. Mission Road

Lemon Grove: 7224 Broadway

Oceanside: 1201 S. Coast Highway

The testing by Rite Aid is being undertaken in partnership with the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, according to a news release the chain sent out on Wednesday. Rite Aid says it plans on administering the tests at 258 locations across America and hopes to perform nearly 100,000 a week.

CORONAVIRUS IN SAN DIEGO COUNTY: What You Need to Know: Latest Developments | Resources | How to Help | What Has Reopened? | Photos: Coronavirus Impact in SD