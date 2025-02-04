Cocina de Barrio in North Park vandalized day before ‘Day Without Immigrants'

On University at Granada Avenue in North Park, Cocina De Barrio was closed Monday in observance of “A Day Without Immigrants,” a nationwide protest against immigration enforcement that is meant to highlight the impact of immigrants on the community.

It’s a decision that Restaurant General Manager Karen Valenzuela believes may have made the restaurant a target.

“We immediately looked into our [surveillance] cameras and saw that the front window directly next to our front door was smashed," Restaurant General Manager Karen Valenzuela said.

Someone had thrown a rock through it around 7 p.m. Sunday. San Diego police were called and are investigating.

It was just hours after three closure notices were hung inside and outside the business that read "'Cocina in support of A Day Without Immigrants closed Feb. 3, 2025."

“The reason we decided to do this was to create consciousness of the situation that's happening right now for the Latino community, especially the immigrant Latino community and the target that it's becoming in the eyes of the policies that are being created right now in the current presidency," Valenzuela said.

Cocina De Barrio has four locations throughout San Diego County. They closed Monday and the general manager says employees and the staffers will all be paid for the day.

The restaurant is new to the North Park area but has not been vandalized before now. That combined with the timing of the immigration enforcement protest has the executive Director of North Park Main St. crying foul.

“This is really sad. Cocina De Barrio just opened within this month,” West said.

West says the business community is diverse. Several other shops closed in observance of the protest while others reduced their operating hours.

“We embrace diversity here in North Park. It is part of what we do. It's part of what we say. We want everyone to come here. It’s part of what makes this place great,” Mark West said.

The timing also appears less of a coincidence to Valenzuela.

“Again, it’s not confirmed that it was a hate crime but it’s all adding up that it was,” Valenzuela said.

No matter the motivation for this crime, Cocina De Barrio is more inspired to open these doors and get back to work.

"It’s just going to empower us more. It’s going to give us more fire to continue to support our Latino community, “ Valenzuela said.

San Diego police were called about the vandalism after 10 p.m. last night. Investigators have not yet determined the motive. There was a security camera at the restaurant but what was recorded has not been released.