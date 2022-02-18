San Francisco

Woman Injured After Stray Bullet Flies Into San Francisco Restaurant

By NBC Bay Area staff

NBC Universal, Inc.

A woman was injured Tuesday after a stray bullet went through a window at a San Francisco restaurant where she was eating.

Police said a fight broke out among a group of people outside a Safeway across the street from Woodhouse Fish Company on Market Street.

Someone in the fight pulled out a gun and fired. One bullet pierced a window at the restaurant where the woman was dining.

It wasn't immediately known if the woman was injured by the bullet or by shattered glass. She is said to be doing OK.

A 20-year-old man was also hurt.


Download our local news and weather app for iOS or Android — and choose the alerts you want.

This article tagged under:

San Francisco
Coronavirus Pandemic Voices for Justice U.S. & World SportsWrap San Diego Padres Local Listen: NBC 7's Podcasts NBC 7 Community NBC 7 Responds Down to Earth With Dagmar Politically Speaking Military Investigations California NBCLX Weather Videos Entertainment The Scene California Live
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us