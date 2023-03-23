Missing Wild 94.9 Radio Host ‘JV' Found Dead in San Francisco Bay

Wild 94.9 radio host Jeffrey Vandergrift, widely known as "JV," was found dead Wednesday after going missing last month, according to officials.

Vandergrift's body was found Wednesday afternoon in the water near Pier 39 in San Francisco, officials said. Authorities did not immediately find evidence of foul play.

"We are devastated to know now that JV is gone," the radio station said in part in an Instagram post Thursday morning.

Vandergrift, 55, went missing on Feb. 23, according to the radio station and police. He was last seen at his home on the 200 block of King Street in San Francisco.

In a statement released nearly a week after his disappearance, Vandergrift's wife, Natasha Yi, said in part "personal information has recently been discovered that leads us to believe JV will not be coming back."

"Unfortunately, we had a feeling that this, there was private information that was revealed to Natasha and JV's family that indicated that JV would not be coming back," Wild 94.9 host Dreena Gonzalez said Thursday. "Now I have the hard task of letting you know that it's true."

Vandergrift had been open about his struggle with Lyme disease and the toll it was taking on him.

Following news of Vandergrift's death, fans of the longtime Bay Area radio personality took to social media to share their condolences. A memorial outside the Wild 94.9 studio was also filling up with flowers, candles, photos and heartfelt messages.

"I would always go to high school and listen to him on the radio on my way there and he always would make a lot of laughs for everyone around him," fan Megan Leung said.

On the air, the radio station played back messages from listeners, including ones from some people who said Vandergrift helped them get through their own dark times.

"This just breaks my heart," one listener said. "It’s like I lost a family member."

"The entire Bay Area, we’re all hurting on this one," another listener said. "I'm sorry, guys."

The president of iHeartMedia issued a statement offering condolences to Vandergrift's co-workers and his family. He thanked listeners for their prayers and encouraged people to seek out support if needed.

If you or someone you know is in crisis, call 988 to reach the Suicide and Crisis Lifeline. You can also call the network, previously known as the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline, at 800-273-8255, text HOME to 741741 or visit SpeakingOfSuicide.com/resources for additional resources.