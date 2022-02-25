Volunteers Continue Search for Missing Oakley Woman Alexis Gabe

The search continues for an Oakley woman who has been missing for more than a month.

Volunteers on Friday searched the Contra Costa County fairgrounds in Antioch, an area where 24-year-old Alexis Gabe was last seen.

"I'm overwhelmed with all the support. These guys are like family now," brother Gwyn Gabe said of volunteers. "They're looking for Alexis like she's their own -- means a lot to my family."

Police said Gabe vanished on Jan. 26 and her car was found abandoned on Trenton Street and Carrington Drive in Oakley. The keys were still in the vehicle's ignition and the doors were unlocked, police said.

In the days that followed, police searched an ex-boyfriend's home in Antioch, but so far nothing has been found.

Gabe is described as an Asian female, 5 feet, 7 inches tall, weighing about 170 pounds and last known to be wearing a white tank top, silver and black hooded sweatshirt, black pants and green and white shoes, according to police.

The KlaasKids Foundation is also helping in the search for Gabe.



Download our local news and weather app for iOS or Android — and choose the alerts you want.

More than 70 volunteers gathered Friday to get trained and help in the search, which will continue through the weekend.

"My wife said we need to get involved, so it's all about purpose -- come out here and help find resolve if we can for the family," volunteer Mario Ferrer said.

A community walk and vigil was held in Oakley Sunday for Alexis Gabe who has been missing for over a week. Christie Smith reports.