Vallejo

Bay Area restaurant to become ‘proud 2 pay' café thanks to rapper LaRussell

This is the second year LaRussell has teamed up with Momo’s Cafe to help feed the community he grew up in

By Christine Ni

On Monday, a Vallejo restaurant will become the "proud 2 pay café." 

For the next three weeks, people will pay what they can for their food, and rapper and entrepreneur LaRussell will pick up the tab for the rest.

Vallejo
