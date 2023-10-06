Bay Area restaurant to become ‘proud 2 pay' café thanks to rapper LaRussell

On Monday, a Vallejo restaurant will become the "proud 2 pay café."
For the next three weeks, people will pay what they can for their food, and rapper and entrepreneur LaRussell will pick up the tab for the rest.
This is the second year LaRussell has teamed up with Momo’s Cafe to help feed the community he grew up in.
NBC Bay Area’s Marcus Washington has the story in video player above.
