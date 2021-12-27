Sierras Smash Record For Snowiest December

December has been a month for the record books when it comes to Sierra snowfall.
At the University of California, Berkeley's Central Sierra Snow Laboratory near Donner Pass, 193.7 inches – over 16 feet – of snow has piled up in the final month of 2021, breaking the old record of 179 inches set back in 1970, according to the lab.
Thanks to heavy snow in the forecast, the lab could see that monthly snowfall total surpass 200 inches as soon as Monday.
The National Weather Service said a winter storm warning for the Sierra will remain in effect until 9 p.m. Monday.