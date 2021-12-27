weather

Sierras Smash Record For Snowiest December

The lab, located near Donner Pass, has received at least 193.7 inches of snow in December, smashing the old record from 1970

By NBC Bay Area staff

Snow piles up at Donner Summit.
December has been a month for the record books when it comes to Sierra snowfall.

At the University of California, Berkeley's Central Sierra Snow Laboratory near Donner Pass, 193.7 inches – over 16 feet – of snow has piled up in the final month of 2021, breaking the old record of 179 inches set back in 1970, according to the lab.


Thanks to heavy snow in the forecast, the lab could see that monthly snowfall total surpass 200 inches as soon as Monday.

The National Weather Service said a winter storm warning for the Sierra will remain in effect until 9 p.m. Monday.

