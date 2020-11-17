Technology

Twitter Launches New Feature: Disappearing Tweets Called Fleets

By Stephen Ellison

Twitter on Tuesday launched a new feature that enables users to tweet momentary thoughts they may not care to keep on their permanent timeline.

The posts, called Fleets, disappear after 24 hours, and San Francisco-based Twitter believes the element of temporary life helps users feel more comfortable sharing personal and casual thoughts, according to a company blog post.

The concept may sound familiar as it is similar to the principal feature for Snap and Instagram Stories.

Users can Fleet text, reactions to Tweets, photos or videos and customize their Fleets with various background and text options. Stickers and live broadcasting will be available soon, Twitter said.

Twitter tested Fleets in Brazil, Italy, India and South Korea and found the feature prompted more users to have conversations on Twitter without the pressure of collecting retweets and likes.

Fleets are now available globally on Twitter for iOS and Android, the company said.

