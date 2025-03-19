Twitter bird logo sign up for auction

Now's your chance to own a piece of Twitter.

One of the two original bird logo signs that once adorned Twitter’s San Francisco headquarters is up for auction.

The bird served as the company’s insignia from 2012 to 2023.

The logo was removed following Elon Musk’s rebranding of Twitter to X – a move that marked the end of the iconic blue bird.

Get top local stories in San Diego delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC San Diego's News Headlines newsletter.

The sign measures 12 feet by 8 feet and weighs 560 pounds.

The auction ends Thursday.