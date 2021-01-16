California

Tight Security at California Capitol Amid Possible Protests

By Thom Jensen

Security remained tight at the California Capitol Saturday as a massive police and military presence braced for possible protests ahead of the inauguration.

There were National Guard troops and police officers protecting not just the state's Capitol building, but also every state office in Sacramento.

A 3,000-person pro-Trump demonstration planned for Sunday has been called off after the California Highway Patrol denied permits for the event, citing COVID-19 protocols and safety concerns due to violence at the state Capitol and the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6.

There were still a few people outside the state Capitol Saturday protesting the election. Some counter-demonstrators also showed up. No physical disputes of any kind appeared to break out between the opposing sides.

Christian Alvarado of Sacramento said he doesn't want anything to happen to the state Capitol or the people who work there.

"I felt it was necessary to come out as a show that no matter what somebody’s political beliefs, their religion, their race, their creed, we are one nation. We believe in our democracy and the peaceful transition of power," he said.

Marty, who did not wish to share his last name, said he does dispute the election results.

"It’s a travesty either way," he said. "I’m not condoning rushing the Capitol building. I mean, I can’t stand violence in any form."

