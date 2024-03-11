Taco Bell closes dining rooms in Oakland due to safety concerns

Another major chain is making changes on how they do business in Oakland due to safety concerns.

Taco Bell is the latest eatery to close its dining rooms at two of their locations.

"I think it's kind of sad," Oakland resident Andy Honda said. "People who actually want to sit down and dine can't because they are at risk of maybe getting their car broken into."

Both the 35th Avenue and Hegenberger Road locations are now closed to walk-ins.

Get San Diego local news, weather forecasts, sports and lifestyle stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC San Diego newsletters.

The chain said the move was made by the franchise owner to address growing safety concerns. The closure is leaving customers without cars in a curious position.

"I was pretty much at their mercy to see if they would serve me," customer Sergio Saenz said of walking through the drive-thru in hopes of getting food.

In a statement, Taco Bell said "the franchise owner is working on safety by closing dining rooms, hiring security guards and meeting with local law enforcement."

Councilmember Janani Ramachandran represents the Laurel District where one of restaurants is located and is working to address an increase in crime the area has seen in the last year.

"I want to see every business small, medium, large really be able to thrive," Ramachandran said. "We are working very cohesively with OPD to see how we can increase OPD presence in the area."

Ramachandran is also advocating for safety ambassadors for the area, but believes other factors contributing the dining room closure could be at play.

"We have award-winning restaurants within a block of that Taco Bell," Ramachandran said. "I see this as potentially a sign that there is a lot more competition from the small, more local businesses."

But for the Taco Bell near the Oakland airport, the change is adding to the growing list of nearby restaurants making the same move in the name of safety.

Last year, Raising Canes closed its dining room too. The Denny's restaurant on Hegenberger Road served their last meal in Januaray, and In-N-Out announced they are closing their Oakland location at the end of March.

It is a trend customers hope will stop before more businesses leave.

"I'm afraid this area is just going to start shutting down all together," Honda said.