Rush of support for group behind shirt that got Bay Area veteran removed from flight

The story of a Marine veteran who was asked to get off a Delta Air Lines flight at San Francisco International Airport because of her T-shirt has sparked outrage – and support.

Catherine Banks was set to fly out of SFO last week before a flight attendant allegedly told her the shirt she was wearing was threatening. The shirt read, "Do not give in to the war within. End veteran suicide."

Banks was escorted off the plane and wasn't allowed back on until she changed.

Since the story went public, many people have criticized Delta and supported Banks. They've also wanted to learn more about the shirt.

It comes from the Til Valhalla Project, which uses proceeds from the sale of shirts and other merchandise to create memorials for fallen service members.

Til Valhalla Project founder Korey Shaffer said the subsequent response and support has been overwhelming.

"It's great to kind of see people rally around something," he said. "Our sales on that T-shirt is up over 4,000% just in the past 48 hours."

Banks said she hasn't received an apology from Delta, but the airline did offer her a free flight. She turned it down.

Delta said it is investigating the incident.