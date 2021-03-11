‘Super Michael,' Vallejo Boy With Rare Medical Condition, Treated to Birthday Surprise

A young boy with a rare medical condition was treated to a heartwarming birthday surprise on Wednesday.

Vallejo firefighters, medics and police participated in a drive-by parade to celebrate Michael Reading's second birthday. At one point, the youngster was allowed to climb aboard a firetruck and sit in the driver's seat.

Michael, who's known as "Super Michael," has a connective tissue condition called neonatal Marfan syndrome. He was not expected to live past 12 months.

Emily Reading, Michael's mother, said she was extremely grateful for everyone involved in the drive-by birthday parade.

"Having something like this, to give him an experience like this, is so special and unreal," she said.

Michael spent most of his young life at Lucile Packard Children's Hospital Stanford. He's had three open-heart surgeries.