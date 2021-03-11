something good

‘Super Michael,' Vallejo Boy With Rare Medical Condition, Treated to Birthday Surprise

'Having something like this, to give him an experience like this, is so special and unreal,' the boy's mother said

By NBC Bay Area staff

NBC Universal, Inc.

A young boy with a rare medical condition was treated to a heartwarming birthday surprise on Wednesday.

Vallejo firefighters, medics and police participated in a drive-by parade to celebrate Michael Reading's second birthday. At one point, the youngster was allowed to climb aboard a firetruck and sit in the driver's seat.

Michael, who's known as "Super Michael," has a connective tissue condition called neonatal Marfan syndrome. He was not expected to live past 12 months.

California

coronavirus pandemic 2 hours ago

Former Student Helps Teacher Left Homeless During Pandemic Get Back Up On His Feet

California Budget 23 hours ago

California Could Get $150B From Federal Virus Relief Bill

Emily Reading, Michael's mother, said she was extremely grateful for everyone involved in the drive-by birthday parade.

Download our NBC 7 mobile app for iOS or Android to get the latest breaking news and in-depth COVID-19 coverage.

"Having something like this, to give him an experience like this, is so special and unreal," she said.

Michael spent most of his young life at Lucile Packard Children's Hospital Stanford. He's had three open-heart surgeries.

This article tagged under:

something goodVallejo
Coronavirus Pandemic Voices for Justice Local Listen: NBC 7's Podcasts NBC 7 Community NBC 7 Responds Down to Earth With Dagmar Military Politically Speaking Local Business Spotlight Investigations SportsWrap California NBCLX Weather Videos Entertainment The Scene California Live U.S. & World
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us