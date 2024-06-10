Santa Cruz County

Stranded windsurfer rescued after spelling out ‘HELP' on Santa Cruz-area beach

By Brendan Weber

A stranded kite surfer is hoisted to safety in Santa Cruz County.
Cal Fire CZU

A stranded windsurfer who used rocks to spell out the word "HELP" on a Santa Cruz County beach was later rescued after being spotted by a helicopter, officials said Sunday.

The windsurfer was stuck on the sand of a cliffside beach south of Davenport Landing, Cal Fire CZU said in a post on social media.

A private helicopter spotted the windsurfer's "HELP" rock formation and called 911, according to Cal Fire.

A team of first responders worked together to hoist the windsurfer to safety.

The windsurfer did not need medical attention, Cal Fire said.

Cal Fire didn't say how long the windsurfer had been stranded on the beach.

