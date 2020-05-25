coronavirus

Stanford Students Create Text Service to Locate Free Meal Pick-Up Sites

Families from across the Bay Area can text their ZIP code and get a list of nearby locations

By NBC Bay Area staff

A group of Stanford University students is helping families across the Bay Area find grab-and-go meal sites.

The graduate and undergrad students created a text service in which parents text their ZIP code to 855-906-3016 and receive an automated list of the nearest free meal pick-up sites.

The service uses data from a map of all the sites that the Stanford group also created. The map includes hours of operation for each pick-up location.

The map also tells if the child needs to be enrolled in a specific school district to receive the free meals.

The automated list defaults to English but can be sent in Spanish if users enter a "2" after their ZIP code.

