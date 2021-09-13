Stanford Ranked One of Best Universities of 2022: Report

The U.S. News & World Report released its annual ranking of the best colleges and universities in the country on Monday, and Bay Area's Stanford University made the cut.

Among other institutions, Stanford was ranked #6 in the best universities of 2022, according to the report.

The U.S. News & World Report ranks universities based on various factors such as graduation and retention rates, social mobility, graduation rate performance, faculty resources, financial resources and more.

This year's top universities share many things in common. They are all prestigious schools with large endowments and four of the top five are members of the Ivy League. They are all also incredibly difficult to get into, with admitted students boasting strong high school records and high standardized test scores, CNBC reported.

According to U.S. News & World Report, Stanford's undergraduate enrollment for Fall 2020 was 6,366. It utilizes a quarter-based academic calendar and its tuition and fees are $56,169.

The median starting salary for Stanford alumni is $73,900.

Other universities ranked in this report are Princeton University as #1due in part to a student-to-faculty ratio of just four students for every one faculty member as well as a strong student retention rate. Columbia University and Harvard University tied on #2 and Yale University #5.

Read the full report here.