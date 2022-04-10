Soapbox Debry Returns to SF After 44 years

The San Francisco Museum of Modern Art’s Soapbox Derby returned for the first time in 44 years Sunday.

Artists and community members came out to McLaren Park as their custom creations raced down the hill.

Plenty of people lined the course to watch.

“This is a great experience. Great for the city. All the things about San Francisco in one a little quirky, a little music, a little community. All of the best parts,” said San Francisco resident Robert Clarke.

“This a dream come true. We’re at the San Francisco Museum of Modern Art Soap Box Derby at McLaren Park. It hasn’t happened since 1978,” said Stella Lochman of SFMOMA.

Organizers said there were more than 50 cars participating and they welcomed the chance to bring the event back after the pandemic put so much on hold.

“There is only one trophy for fastest and 34 other for things like 'most flamboyant,'” said Lochman.

The event featured many artists and groups. Many participants had their own style of soapbox cars.

“I’m very interested in making immersive environments that are tactile, very serene and calm. Even though it’s not a typical soap box car, it’s very me,” said artist Windy Chien.