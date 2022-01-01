San Francisco

San Francisco Police Looking for Suspect in ‘Violent Robbery' of French Bulldog

By NBC Bay Area staff

Police said they are looking for a suspect after a French bulldog was taken from her owner in a "violent robbery" Saturday morning in San Francisco's Marina District.

The incident took place just after 10 a.m. in the area of Broderick and Beach streets.


According to police, a 9-month-old puppy named "Rosie" was on a walk with her owner when a suspect went up to the victim and grabbed the dog's leash.

The suspect then yanked on the leash with enough force to cause Rosie to go into the air, ultimately dragging the puppy into the car, police said.

Officials said that Rosie’s owner is offering a "no-questions-asked" reward of $10,000.

Anyone with information is urged to call the San Francisco police's anonymous tip line at 415-575-4444.

