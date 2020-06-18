San Francisco

Mountain Lion Captured in SF Near Oracle Park

By NBC Bay Area staff

NBC Bay Area

Police in San Francisco shut down streets near Oracle Park Thursday morning on reports of a mountain lion sighting in the area, and Animal Control officers were able to safely wrangle the big cat.

The cougar was reported in the area of Fourth and Channel streets in the city's Mission Bay neighborhood at about 5:20 a.m., and police immediately cordoned off the area.

Animal Control was notified, and SFPD officers assisted those workers in containing the big cat and eventually capturing it at about 6:30 a.m., police said.

No injuries were reported.

It's the third reported mountain lion sighting in San Francisco in about a week, and police issued a warning Wednesday about possibly the same big cat roaming the Russian Hill and East Cut neighborhoods.

It was not clear if the latest mountain lion is the same one seen in those other neighborhoods.

This article tagged under:

San Franciscomountain lion
