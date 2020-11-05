coronavirus

SF Health Officials Consider Quarantine for Holiday Travelers

NBC Universal, Inc.

With the holidays coming up, San Francisco is considering preemptive action against COVID-19 -- especially as caution fatigue and lower than normal ticket prices entice people to travel.

Health officials say people who live in the city and travel outside the area during the holidays may be asked to quarantine for two weeks when they get home.

This would apply to people who interact with individuals from outside their households at less than six feet of distance and without wearing masks.

California

According to the San Francisco Examiner, the quarantine would be a strong recommendation rather than an order.

This comes as many states approach the third wave of the virus, combined with flu season. The Bay Area has seen COVID numbers trending lower than many other metropolitan cities, but health experts worry about how two major holidays could impact that.

This week the state of New York announced a 14-day quarantine for out-of-state and international visitors. Those from neighboring states and those with a negative test within 72 hours are still required to quarantine, but only for three days.

Officials are also communicating with five other Bay Area counties about a possible regional advisory.

This article tagged under:

coronavirusCovid-19San Franciscoholiday travel
