Second Arrest Made in Deadly Assault of 75-Year-Old Asian Man From Oakland

In wake of recent violence, mayor lobbies residents to urge city leaders to restore public safety cuts

By NBC Bay Area staff

Oakland police on Monday said a second person had been arrested and charged in connection with the deadly assault of a 75-year-old Asian man last week.

Elbert Britton was charged for his involvement, police said. The exact charges weren't immediately known.

Pak Ho succumbed to his injuries last Thursday after being assaulted and robbed near Oakland’s Lake Merritt last Tuesday.

One suspect, 26-year-old Teaunte Bailey of Oakland, made his first court appearance Friday and was ordered held without bail.

Oakland Mayor Libby Schaaf later Monday sent out a letter to "Oaklanders" asking them to join her in urging the City Council to allocate American Rescue Plan funds to restore "critical police services" as well as other city services. The city is slated to receive $192 million in rescue plan funds to address its budget challenges, the mayor said.

Schaaf last month clashed with two council members over public safety cuts and what she called "racist targeting" of the Asian community.

The City Council is scheduled to meet virtually at 1 p.m. Tuesday.

