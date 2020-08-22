SCU Lightning Complex Fire Third-Largest in California's History

One of the massive fires burning in the Bay Area has become the third largest fire in California's history.

According to CalFire, the SCU Lightning Complex Fire burning in Santa Clara, Alameda, Contra Costa, San Joaquin and Stanislaus counties, has joined the LNU Lightning Complex Fire on the top three biggest fires in the state overtime.

https://twitter.com/CAL_FIRE/status/1297258054136651776

The SCU Complez Fire consists of 20 different fires burning in five counties.

In total, the fire has scorched approximately 291,968 acres and is at 10% containment.

Five structures have been destroyed and about 20,065 are threatened by the flames.

The LNU Complex Fire is the second-largest fire recorded in California's history.